Body language guru analyses the Harry and Meghan interview

A body language guru says she found Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah “very contrived and rehearsed”.

“There were just lots of bits of the story that just don’t add up,” Dr Louise Mahler said.

Dee Dee Dunleavy asked Dr Mahler why many people found Meghan insincere.

“We rarely catch her out,” Dr Mahler explained.

She described Prince Harry as a “confused and angry” young man.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)