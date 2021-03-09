3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Body language guru analyses the..

Body language guru analyses the Harry and Meghan interview

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Body language guru analyses the Harry and Meghan interview

A body language guru says she found Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah “very contrived and rehearsed”.

“There were just lots of bits of the story that just don’t add up,” Dr Louise Mahler said.

Dee Dee Dunleavy asked Dr Mahler why many people found Meghan insincere.

“We rarely catch her out,” Dr Mahler explained.

She described Prince Harry as a “confused and angry” young man.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332