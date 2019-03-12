Boeing 737 MAX banned from flying in and out of Australia

Australia will temporarily ban the operation of the Boeing 737 MAX, the same model from the Ethiopian Airlines crash, into Australia.

The aircraft went down six minutes after taking off from the capital Addis Ababa, killing 157 people.

The Boeing 737-8 MAX is the same model of aircraft as the Lion Air plane which crashed off the of coast Indonesia last year.

Singapore based SilkAir has already suspended the operation of its aircraft.

Fiji Airways is the only other operator that will be affected by the temporary suspension.

Civil Aviation Safety Authority Peter Gibson says it is “considered a precaution”.

“There are lots of questions… and not many answers.

“While that information is being found… we think it’s prudent just to say, well look we won’t have that aircraft operating in and out of Australia.”

