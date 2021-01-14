‘Bold and innovative’ push to ban smoking in all public spaces in Mildura

A Mildura councillor is pushing for a total ban on smoking in public spaces.

North-west Victoria is a smoking hotspot, with 22.2 per cent of the population smoking, more than double the rate in Melbourne’s inner-east.

Mildura Deputy Mayor Helen Healy is calling for a total ban on smoking in all public places across the municipality.

Radiation oncologist and long-time anti-tobacco campaigner, Dr Bronwyn King, says it’s a “very bold and innovative” idea.

“Globally, there’s 8 million people who tragically die as a result of tobacco every year,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“1.2 million of those are people who don’t even smoke.

“There’s a massive impact of second-hand smoking on people who don’t smoke.

“That’s where public places and tobacco-free really go hand in hand.”

