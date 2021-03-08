Bold plan to lure workers back into Melbourne’s CBD

Workers would get to knock off early on Fridays under a bold new plan to lure workers back into the CBD.

Despite 75 per cent of workers now permitted in offices, many are still working from home.

The Property Council of Australia has put forward a proposal to entice them back.

Under the proposal, workers would be guaranteed a 4pm finish at the end of the week, and public transport would be free on Fridays.

Free coffee and breakfast would also be offered at sites across the CBD.

Executive director of the Property Council of Victoria, Danni Hunter, says the livelihoods of many rely on workers returning.

“We’ve only got 24 per cent of office workers back in the office in the CBD and that has incredibly devastating flow-on effects for Melbourne hospitality and retail venues,” she told Ross and Russel.

“This idea is all about getting people back into the office on Fridays, attracting and making them excited to come back so then they’ll stay, go out for a drink, go shopping, see a show on Friday night.”

