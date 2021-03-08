3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bold plan to lure workers back into Melbourne’s CBD

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Bold plan to lure workers back into Melbourne’s CBD

Workers would get to knock off early on Fridays under a bold new plan to lure workers back into the CBD.

Despite 75 per cent of workers now permitted in offices, many are still working from home.

The Property Council of Australia has put forward a proposal to entice them back.

Under the proposal, workers would be guaranteed a 4pm finish at the end of the week, and public transport would be free on Fridays.

Free coffee and breakfast would also be offered at sites across the CBD.

Executive director of the Property Council of Victoria, Danni Hunter, says the livelihoods of many rely on workers returning.

“We’ve only got 24 per cent of office workers back in the office in the CBD and that has incredibly devastating flow-on effects for Melbourne hospitality and retail venues,” she told Ross and Russel.

“This idea is all about getting people back into the office on Fridays, attracting and making them excited to come back so then they’ll stay, go out for a drink, go shopping, see a show on Friday night.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332