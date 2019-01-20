Bomb squad called to Fitzroy toilet block

The Bomb Response Unit has been called to a toilet block in Fitzroy this morning.

A suspicious device was found inside the public block at the intersection of Little Victoria St and Brunswick St in Fitzroy about 12:30am.

The Bomb Response Unit was called in to deal with the matter, with the SES providing sandbags.

The situation was declared safe soon before 5am.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000