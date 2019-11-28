‘Bomb’ surprise: Thieves desperate for ciggies get the wrong kind of smoke

Bumbling thieves have triggered a smoke bomb on a failed mission across several suburbs to steal cigarettes this morning.

The spree started about 1.30am when they broke into a supermarket on Domain Drive at Hallam.

They fled when they couldn’t break into the cigarette cabinet and moved onto Springvale.

They targeted a shop on Balmoral Avenue but ran into the same problem.

That’s when they headed to Clarinda and used to a crowbar to break into a Caltex service station at the corner of Bourke Road and Viney Street about 2.15am.

When they finally got access to a cigarette cabinet, a smoke bomb activated.

In their haste to flee, the thieves dropped most of their loot, driving off in a dark-coloured hatchback.

Police are investigating whether the burglaries are linked.

In each burglary, it’s believed a dark-coloured hatchback was used by two men perceived to be Caucasian in appearance.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au