Bomber calls time on his AFL career

Essendon forward Mark Baguley has announced he will retire at the end of the Don’s 2019 campaign.

The 32-year-old has played 134 games in the black and red since he joined the club as a mature-aged rookie in the 2012 AFL Rookie Draft.

The veteran thanked the club for the opportunity to play at the highest level.

“It has been a challenging ride and I’m thankful for the opportunity and the time that the Club, players and coaches have invested in me and my family,” Baguley said in a statement released by the club.