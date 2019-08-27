3AW
Bomber calls time on his AFL career

35 mins ago
3AW Football

Essendon forward Mark Baguley has announced he will retire at the end of the Don’s 2019 campaign.

The 32-year-old has played 134 games in the black and red since he joined the club as a mature-aged rookie in the 2012 AFL Rookie Draft.

The veteran thanked the club for the opportunity to play at the highest level.

“It has been a challenging ride and I’m thankful for the opportunity and the time that the Club, players and coaches have invested in me and my family,” Baguley said in a statement released by the club.

3AW Football
FootballSports
