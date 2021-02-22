3AW
Bomber Thompson to open up in TV interview

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Former Geelong and Essendon coach Mark ‘Bomber’ Thompson will speak openly for the first time about his drug conviction and the impact of the Essendon supplements saga on his mental health in a televised interview.

The 57-year-old  was convicted on a drug possession charge in July 2019 and fined $3,000.

Channel Nine reporter Seb Costello has interviewed the premiership winning player and coach for A Current Affair in a discussion which will follow the ups and downs of his recent history.

“What came through very early on was he had a real sense of obligation to tell his story and to help others,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“To do this we had to be confident that Mark was going to talk about the bad stuff, the drug use, the drug conviction, as well as the good stuff,” he said

“I think he’s pretty stable.”

The interview will be televised on Nine’s A Current Affair at 7pm AEDT tonight.

Click PLAY to hear more below

FootballNews
