Bombers forced into embarrassing backdown over player pay

Essendon has been forced into an embarrassing backdown after trying to cut player pay.

The Bombers players were told last week that nine per cent of their wages for the month would be withheld.

Some were left fuming with the announcement, which was sent out via email, and took the matter to the AFL Players Association.

Essendon has since backtracked.

CEO Xavier Campbell said the intention was to create a holding position for the next fortnight, allowing them time to meet properly with the playing group.

He admits the club made a communication error.

As part of the latest pay deal, there is a sliding scale of how much money players will be docked for next season due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.

Some will be more impacted than others, depending on the terms of their contract.