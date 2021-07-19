3AW
‘Bonkers’: British virologist’s fear as England celebrates ‘Freedom Day’

35 mins ago
Party people celebrating

Revellers queued outside nightclubs at midnight, piling in to uncapped venues with no mask requirements as England lifted most COVID-19 restrictions after more than a year.

‘Freedom Day’ comes despite a daily figure of about 50,000 COVID-19 cases and rising.

Virologist at the Warwick Medical School at the University of Warwick, Professor Lawrence Young, says it’s a “bonkers” situation.

While the number of serious illnesses and hospitalisations has fallen compared to the number of positive tests, Professor Young says the decision to ease almost all rules will “put a great burden on our national health services”.

“It’s far too premature and in fact it’s a bit of a crazy thing to do if you just look at the number of cases.

“We have … weakened the link between the number of cases and hospitalisations, but hospitalisations no less are increasing.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on the situation in the UK

