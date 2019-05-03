Boob ban: ‘Insulted’ breast cancer survivor’s clear message for Facebook

One of the stars of the Bakers Delight breast cancer awareness ad campaign, which was banned by Facebook, has taken aim at the global tech giant.

Kate Murray, pictured above, told Neil Mitchell she’s “confused” and “insulted”.

“I understand one’s response is subjective, but Facebook is a huge organisation with global reach, and actually I’m quite insulted,” Ms Murray said.

“They will live-stream mass murder, political, anti-Muslim, homophobic diatribes.

“But these beautiful, joyful, sensitive images are banned and it’s to raise money to help people … touched by breast cancer.

“I’m confused by the decision and insulted.”

“I support the campaign unequivocally. I just can not see what the issue is here.”

– Neil Mitchellhttps://t.co/mnNlFEwyye — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) May 2, 2019

Ms Murray said she didn’t think twice about partaking in the campaign.

“It was fun, but also meaningful,” she said.

“I felt very strongly that rather than just buying a pink bun and you’re raising money, this drew a straighter line between what you were doing — buying a bun from Bakers Delight — and the actual people to whom the money was going to help.”