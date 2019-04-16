Booking family holidays yourself, is it worth the risk?

Family holidays are priceless, so it is important they are enjoyable, stress free for all.

We recently gained new clients – a family of six – who were travelling from Australia to London. If you’ve ever experienced this flight for yourself, you’ll know it’s quite the long-haul. The journey can take up to thirty hours if the stop-off is long enough, and that’s not including travel time on the ground. In other words, it’s a trip that you’d be looking to make as stress-free as possible.

This family had organised all their own travel including flights, private transfers, hotel accommodation and even Disneyland passes for when they travelled over to France. Everything was meticulously planned to the letter… which made it even more of a disaster when they realised that a clerical error had shifted all of their plans back a day. They were scheduled to be arriving in London on the same day as leaving Australia, an impossible situation even with the time difference. This meant that most of their carefully laid plans would have to be cancelled or rearranged, a very costly mistake for a family of six.

Fortunately, we were able to take over at this stage. It would be complicated for any family to try and resolve the situation overseas. However, we are trained travel experts and know how to resolve situations like this promptly.

Using our industry contacts and knowledge of travel procedures we were able to work our way through each of their bookings and shift them back to where they were meant to be, without any added costs or cancellations. The family’s arrangements were fixed and they were able to enjoy their trip.

They’ll probably be using an ATAS travel agent for their next family adventure. We deliver travel solutions to make sure you get the most out of your precious family holiday.

We know what steps are required when making bookings so you’ll never be in a situation where you’ve got the dates wrong. It is this type of detail that can ruin your entire travel experience. ATAS accredited agents are trusted, reliable and trained travel professionals.

Booking with an ATAS accredited agent means you’re in safe hands and can travel with confidence.