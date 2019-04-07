Booze bus bungle: Victoria Police forced off the road due to safety concerns

The state opposition has slammed a taxpayer bill of $1 million to fix Victoria’s new booze and drug buses.

Six of the ten custom-built vehicles have been taken off the road due to safety concerns.

Police have reported faults with braking and steering in the new vehicles.

The opposition’s David Southwick says it’s outrageous.

“Why can’t the government get this right the first time around?” he said.

“These buses should be on the road over Easter and not being fixed.”