Booze buses to return to Victorian roads post-lockdown

1 hour ago
Article image for Booze buses to return to Victorian roads post-lockdown

Booze buses are set to return to Victorian roads.

The drug and alcohol buses were sidelined in March due to concerns they could contribute to the spread of coronavirus.

They were instead deployed as command posts at the coronavirus checkpoints.

With the so-called ring of steel around Melbourne dismantled, the buses will be returned to Victorian roads for regular duties from this weekend.

It comes as police launch Operation Compass, a road safety campaign which will run over the next three weekends.

Police are wary of an influx of lockdown-weary Melburnians heading to the regions, as well a potential increase in alcohol affected drivers, given pubs and restaurants are back open.

