Borce Ristevski has admitted killing his wife Karen.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter on Wednesday.

He was set to stand trial in the Supreme Court charged with murder.

Ristevski, 54, was charged after his 47-year-old wife went missing in June, 2016.

Karen’s body was later found dumped in bushland some eight months later.

Mr Ristevski had previously pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife of 27 years.