3AW
Border checkpoint removal begins as Victoria downgrades final red zone

4 hours ago
Article image for Border checkpoint removal begins as Victoria downgrades final red zone

Victoria Police are removing checkpoints on the NSW border tonight, as the final travel bans are lifted.

The local government area of Cumberland in NSW, last part of Australia deemed a ‘red zone’ by Victoria, will be downgraded to an orange zone at 6pm.

The move clears the way for Victorians stranded in the region to return home.

All remaining orange zones — the Greater Sydney LGAs of Blacktown City, Burwood, Canada Bay City, Canterbury-Bankstown, Fairfield City, Inner West, Parramatta City and Strathfield Municipality and Liverpool — will move to green zones at 6pm.

Wollongong and the Blue Mountains will also move to green, leaving Cumberland as the only remaining orange zone.

Anyone travelling to Victoria from an orange zone must get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival and isolate until receiving a negative result.

