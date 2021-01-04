3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Border control: Push for states to agree on COVID-19 trigger points

32 mins ago
3AW Drive
bordersTourismTravel
Article image for Border control: Push for states to agree on COVID-19 trigger points

There’s a push for states to sign a national border agreement to help keep the tourism industry afloat.

CEO of the Victorian Tourism Industry Council, Felicia Mariani, said states were “going their own way” which made it hard for Australians wanting to travel and operators trying to recover.

“In our cities, our capital city, our metropolitan area has been hurting and continue to hurt, our border closures will not see that improve,” she told Heidi Murphy filling in as host on 3AW Drive.

“Metropolitan Melbourne is so reliant on interstate visitation … we are going to need interstate visitation for our city hotels and city attractions to even begin to step on any pathway to recovery.”

She said the border closures shake the confidence of Australians booking travel.

“Every state is reacting differently; if we did have some agreed trigger points that would be terrific.”

Click PLAY below to hear her full comments

Image: iStock

3AW Drive
AustraliaEntertainmentLifestyleNewsTravelWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332