Border control: Push for states to agree on COVID-19 trigger points

There’s a push for states to sign a national border agreement to help keep the tourism industry afloat.

CEO of the Victorian Tourism Industry Council, Felicia Mariani, said states were “going their own way” which made it hard for Australians wanting to travel and operators trying to recover.

“In our cities, our capital city, our metropolitan area has been hurting and continue to hurt, our border closures will not see that improve,” she told Heidi Murphy filling in as host on 3AW Drive.

“Metropolitan Melbourne is so reliant on interstate visitation … we are going to need interstate visitation for our city hotels and city attractions to even begin to step on any pathway to recovery.”

She said the border closures shake the confidence of Australians booking travel.

“Every state is reacting differently; if we did have some agreed trigger points that would be terrific.”

Image: iStock