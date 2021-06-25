3AW
Border issues spark ugly war of words in Australia’s premier netball league

4 hours ago
Article image for Border issues spark ugly war of words in Australia’s premier netball league

An ugly war of words has erupted in Australia’s premier netball competition.

West Coast Fever’s clash with the Melbourne Vixens has sensationally been scrapped after a handful of Vixens players were not given exemptions to travel into the state.

Melbourne did not want to play without their full team and refused to board the plane.

It led the Fever to release an extremely pointed statement.

The Vixens beat the Fever in last season’s grand final.

The club has been no stranger to controversy in recent years, with the Fever handed the biggest penalty in Australian netball history after the club was found to have breached the salary cap in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

