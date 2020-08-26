Bored of your view? Swap it for someone else’s with this cabin-fever busting website

Sick of your view?

We’ve been looking at the same scenery for a long time now, as lockdown stretches on.

Ross and Russel have found a way to (digitally) travel far beyond their five kilometre radius.

The cabin fever busting website, called WindowSwap, lets you cycle through views from around the world, without leaving home.

Users upload video of the view from their windows, which can then be viewed by others.

Ross and Russel tried it out on air.

Press PLAY below for their reactions.