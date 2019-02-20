‘Bored’ pilot draws cheeky flight path message (and something else…)

A South Australian pilot has caused an online stir by drawing a cheeky flight path message.

Plane-watchers noticed the pilot cutting a path that wrote the words “I’m bored” during his flight.

Former A380 pilot James Nixon said it would have taken a reasonable amount of skill.

And Ross and John reckon many observers have missed another piece of artistry.

“It’s a meat and two veg,” Ross euphemistically noted.

James Nixon: I’m with you, but it could be Foo looking over the fence, couldn’t it?

Ross: It could, but it’s not.

