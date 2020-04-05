Boris Johnson admitted to hospital; Queen addresses the nation

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital.

The admission comes 10 days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The BBC reports he’s in hospital for “tests”.

He “continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus”, a spokeswoman said, including a high temperature.

Meanwhile, the Queen has thanked health workers for their efforts in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic during a televised televised address.

During the four-minute speech, the Queen also thanked every citizen for playing their part.

“I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones,” she said.

“Together we are tackling this disease and I want to assure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”

Click PLAY to watch the address