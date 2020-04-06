UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in ICU as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now been moved to an intensive care unit after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Mr Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital late on Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In a statement, Downing Street says his condition has worsened after he was taken for treatment for persistent symptoms.

Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab has been named to stand in and deputise for Mr Johnson where necessary.

My thoughts and prayers are with @BorisJohnson and his family as he continues to receive treatment in hospital. This horrific virus does not discriminate. Anyone can get it. Anyone can spread it. Please #StayHomeSaveLives — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 6, 2020

