3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in ICU as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

3 hours ago
ROSS + JOHN CROSS TO THE UK
Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now been moved to an intensive care unit after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Mr Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital late on Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In a statement, Downing Street says his condition has worsened after he was taken for treatment for persistent symptoms.

Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab has been named to stand in and deputise for Mr Johnson where necessary.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John cross to SBS reporter Ben Lewis in the UK for more

ROSS + JOHN CROSS TO THE UK
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.