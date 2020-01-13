Bottle shop worker thwarts callous thief’s attempt to steal bushfire donation tin

A would-be thief’s attempt to snatch a bushfire donation tin from a bottle shop has been thwarted by a 19-year-old worker at the shop.

The thief entered Fredericks Liquor in Richmond just before 4.30pm on Monday, where he picked the donation tin up off the counter, and promptly walked out.

But shop employee, Zuzu Garcia, saw the man as he made his way out of the shop and chased him.

“I pretty politely asked ‘excuse me, can we please have our tin back?’,” she told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“He turned around to me and didn’t say anything and just gave me a look and I sort of grabbed it from him.”

Ms Garcia described the act of stealing the tin, which contained about $200 for a koala sanctuary in Ballarat, as “pretty low”.

“A lot of people make the assumption with Richmond that this sort of thing happens all the time, but it’s not okay.”

If you recognise the man in this footage contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppers.com.au