Bourke Street killer James Gargasoulas handed life sentence

James Gargasoulas has been sentenced to life in prison for the Bourke Street massacre.

He was handed his jail sentence on Friday.

Gargasoulas killed six people and injured dozens of others when he drove a stolen car down Bourke Street in January, 2017.

Justice Mark Weinberg described it as “one of the worst examples of mass murder in Australia’s history.”

He said he did not accept that Gargasoulas was genuinely remorseful.

A jury needed just 57 minutes to find him guilty of 33 charges in November last year.

He has a non-parole period of 46 years.