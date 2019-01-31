Bourke Street killer reads bizarre letter to victims of his attack

Gargasoulas was convicted in November of six counts of murder for speeding through the mall in a stolen car.
Many others were injured.
He’s due to be sentenced in the coming weeks.
Bourke Street killer James Gargasoulas says he’s “deeply ashamed” of his actions on January 20, 2017, but claims he’s the victim of oppression in a bizarre letter he read out in court.
The 29-year-old told victims he is “not a terrorist, but a freedom fighter”.
BELOW: The letter from James Gargasoulas to victims.
BELOW: The letter from James’ father, Christos.
