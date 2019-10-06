Bowser blue: Teenage girls come unstuck with ill-advised pit stop

Police have tracked down a stolen car after the alleged thief pulled in for petrol next to a police station this morning.

The Kia Sorento was initially reported stolen from Yarra Glen about midnight, but the thieves’ plan came unstuck when they decided to stop for petrol next door to the Lilydale police station.

Officers arrived in time to arrest an 18-year-old female passenger before the car sped off.

Police tracked the vehicle until it was dumped in York Street, Eltham, about 1am.

The Ringwood woman, 18, who was driving the car was found hiding in the backyard of a nearby home in Mulberry Court a short time later.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution with a pre-existing medical condition.

The passenger remains in custody and is expected to be charged with theft of motor vehicle.