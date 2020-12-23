Boxing Day Test: Dave Hussey says Australia’s bowlers ‘best in the world’

Melbourne Stars coach Dave Hussey says he believes the MCG’s pitch will help the Indian side heading into the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

Speaking on Sportsday to hosts Matt Granland and Jimmy Bartel, the former cricketer said he couldn’t wait for the Test.

“Any live sport at the MCG is a pretty special event, but the Boxing Day Test when I was growing up it was a pinnacle, it’s fantastic.”

He said the MCG pitch will help the Indian side but Australia’s bowlers were in good form.

“Against our fast bowling attack, I believe it’s arguably one of the best in the world, they are in good form at the moment.

“If I was in charge of the Indian team, I would be encouraging all of the Indian players to get back to their strengths and what they do well, and going to the game with a lot of confidence in their ability.

“They have had success at the MCG before.”

