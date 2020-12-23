3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Boxing Day Test: Dave Hussey says Australia’s bowlers ‘best in the world’

3 hours ago
sportsday
Boxing Day TestCricketDave Hussey
Article image for Boxing Day Test: Dave Hussey says Australia’s bowlers ‘best in the world’

Melbourne Stars coach Dave Hussey says he believes the MCG’s pitch will help the Indian side heading into the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

Speaking on Sportsday to hosts Matt Granland and Jimmy Bartel, the former cricketer said he couldn’t wait for the Test.

“Any live sport at the MCG is a pretty special event, but the Boxing Day Test when I was growing up it was a pinnacle, it’s fantastic.”

He said the MCG pitch will help the Indian side but Australia’s bowlers were in good form.

“Against our fast bowling attack, I believe it’s arguably one of the best in the world, they are in good form at the moment.

“If I was in charge of the Indian team, I would be encouraging all of the Indian players to get back to their strengths and what they do well, and going to the game with a lot of confidence in their ability.

“They have had success at the MCG before.”

Press PLAY to hear his full comments

 

sportsday
AustraliaCricketNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332