VIDEO: ‘Enormous’ kangaroos punch on at Mornington Peninsula golf course

5 hours ago
Article image for VIDEO: ‘Enormous’ kangaroos punch on at Mornington Peninsula golf course

A pair of boxing kangaroos were spotted at a Mornington Peninsula golf course this morning.

Former AFL champ Graeme Bond saw them sparring at The National Golf Club in Cape Schanck.

  • Scroll down for footage of the kangaroo fight

“That was on the practice green,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We were all little bit reluctant to have a punt because of the size of those two kangaroos — enormous!

“They were in the fourth round when I took those shots … it had been going for quite some time.

“The punching and kicks on the body were worthy of any UFC fighter.”

Press PLAY below to hear more.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Graeme Bond (@bondy4444)

News
