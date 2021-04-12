3AW
Thirteen-year-old thief caught by owner of stolen ute in McDonald’s car park

3 hours ago
A young car thief has been arrested after a chance encounter in a McDonald’s car park.

The owner of a stolen ute noticed the boy in his vehicle in the McDonald’s Derrimut car park at about 11.10am on Saturday, and pursued him.

There was an altercation and the boy was detained.

Police attended and arrested the 13-year-old from Meadow Heights.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be charged on summons with theft of a motor vehicle.

 

