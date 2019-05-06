Boy hospitalised amid trio of house fires

A boy, 9, has been hospitalised with suspected smoke inhalation following a house fire in Bendigo.

Fire crews say a working smoke alarm alerted the family of five to the blaze in their Anderson Street home about 10.20pm.

They helped evacuate all five people before bringing the blaze under control within minutes.

Paramedics treated the young boy for suspected smoke inhalation.

He’s in a stable condition at the Bendigo hospital.

Elsewhere, CFA crews also attended fires that gutted two vacant houses, one of them newly constructed at Boronia, the other at Ferntree Gully.

Investigations into all three fires are underway.