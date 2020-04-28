Boy in hospital after vicious jogging gang attack

A boy remains in hospital after being attacked by as many as 15 teenagers while jogging in Werribee.

The 15-year-old was jogging at a primary school on Greave Street in Werribee about 4.15pm on Monday when he was approached by 10 to 15 youths.

Several of the attackers assaulted the boy, causing serious injuries.

They also fled with his mobile phone and shoes.

The teenager remains in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are trying to identify his attackers, all described as African in appearance, aged in their mid- to late-teens.

They also want to speak with witnesses, including a man and a woman who were exercising in the area at the time.