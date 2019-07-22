Boy killed after he was struck by a vehicle at Ringwood

A teenage boy has been killed after he was struck by a vehicle at Ringwood.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Ringwood Street and Ringwood Bypass just before 4.30pm on Monday.

The boy died at the scene.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be determined at this stage and the female driver of the vehicle is assisting police.

Anybody who witnessed the collision, or anyone with information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.