A boy has been knocked off his bike by a car at Cheltenham.

A distressed Pat rang Tom Elliott on Friday, alerting him to the incident.

“I can’t get the thud out of my mind,” she said, clearly upset by what she had seen.

She said the boy was left lying on the road after being struck near the intersection of Centre Dandenong Road and Hibiscus Avenue.

Paramedics are at the scene.

