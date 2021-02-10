3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Missing Epping woman’s partner..

Missing Epping woman’s partner charged with murder

13 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Missing Epping woman’s partner charged with murder

The partner of missing Epping woman Ju ‘Kelly’ Zhang has been charged with murder.

Ms Zhang was last seen 10 days ago at her home on Winchester Avenue.

Her partner, Joon Seong Tan, was detained by police at Melbourne Airport at 6.15pm last night and questioned today.

The 35-year-old Doncaster man has been charged with one count of murder and will face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Investigators were today searching Darebin Creek Reserve in Ivanhoe West as part of the investigation into Ms Zhang’s disappearance.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332