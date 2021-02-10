Missing Epping woman’s partner charged with murder

The partner of missing Epping woman Ju ‘Kelly’ Zhang has been charged with murder.

Ms Zhang was last seen 10 days ago at her home on Winchester Avenue.

Her partner, Joon Seong Tan, was detained by police at Melbourne Airport at 6.15pm last night and questioned today.

The 35-year-old Doncaster man has been charged with one count of murder and will face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Investigators were today searching Darebin Creek Reserve in Ivanhoe West as part of the investigation into Ms Zhang’s disappearance.