Brad Hogg shares his thoughts on cricket’s growing mental health battle

Former Australian cricket star Brad Hogg says he’s not surprised by the sport’s recent issues with mental health.

He told 3AW players spent more time alone than ever.

With the rise of Twenty20, Hogg said cricketers were spending less and less time with family and friends back home.

And the sense of “companionship” with teammates was also on the decline.

“It’s a great sport to be involved in, you’ve got to be honoured to play it and you travel the world and you get all that recognition and you’re getting paid for something you love, but the downside is you do lose that rhythm with friends and family,” Hogg said.

