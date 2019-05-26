Brad Scott has parted ways with North Melbourne with an emotional farewell

Brad Scott has resigned as senior coach of the North Melbourne Football Club with an emotional goodbye from Arden Street.

Scott fronted the media with chairman Ben Buckley at midday to announce the official dismissal.

“I applaud the club for its audacious bids for the game’s best players. It’s very challenging to take the best players from their clubs,” said Scott.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to coach this club for the past ten years.

“The strategic direction that Ben Buckley alluded to was built on my theory of doing what is best for the club.

“I said that in my view, the club needs fresh air to do what it needs to do. In order to do that, I made the offer to step aside.

“I would have liked to have told my mum, my players, my wife. I think the way the players responded in difficult circumstances speaks volumes of their character.

“As for my future, I can categorically say that my future involves being the best husband and golfer I can be, and I’ll be cheering North Melbourne on.”

Rhyce Shaw has been appointed as the caretaker coach in the interim.