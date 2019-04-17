3AW
Brain breakthrough: Decapitated pigs could hold the key to saving lives

1 hour ago
3AW BREAKFAST

Scientists have partially revived disembodied pig brains several hours after the animals were slaughtered.

Researchers from Yale University pumped the brains full of oxygen, nutrients and protective chemicals, four hours after the pigs had been decapitated.

Professor Stuart Younger who wrote a commentary on the experiment, says the discovery has the potential to save human lives in the future.

“What if we could, in a future iteration of this method, introduce — without cutting the head off, but just by introducing catheters  — perfuse the brain earlier on in the resuscitative process,” he said.

“And then (we could) actually save people we couldn’t save before.”

Click PLAY for the full explainer from Professor Stuart Younger with Kate + Quarters on 3AW Breakfast

