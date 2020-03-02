3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brawl erupts at Carrum Downs school during pick-up time

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Word On The Street

There’s been a brawl at Carrum Downs Secondary College during school pick-up time on Monday afternoon.

A 26-year-old male has been arrested over his alleged involvement in the fight.

Another male, aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Jen alerted Tom Elliott to the police presence on Monday.

Investigators have been told the fight between four people occurred on McCormicks Road about 3pm.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.