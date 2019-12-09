Shocking footage: Youths clash in violent Chelsea brawl

Shocking footage of a violent outburst in Chelsea has emerged after an evening of beachside clashes.

Gangs fought at Chelsea and Mordialloc beaches, with police called to both beaches after reports from concerned residents.

Two groups of youths fought outside an MP’s office in the bayside suburb just before 7pm, kicking and punching each other, and throwing bottles.

John told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell his two son’s were both caught up in the violence.

One of his son’s was working when he saw the brawling youths clash just before 7pm.

He filmed the fight which broke out in front of MP Tim Richardson’s office on the Nepean Highway.

John said his other son was targeted when he went for a walk at 8pm.

“He goes to the shops and he’s as walking there’s about 20 kids walking down,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“One of them separates from the group and walks over to my son and takes a swing at him, completely unprovoked.”

The Chelsea resident says violence always increases in the suburb when the weather heats up.

“On nights like last night it’s not unusual,” he said.

Police confirm they were called to the Chelsea beach area at about 7pm after reports of a group of 50 to 70 youths causing a ruckus.

A 16-year-old was arrested over riotous behaviour and offensive language.

In a separate incident, three youths were arrested for affray and assault at Mordialloc beach, and two youths were taken to hospital with minor injuries following the brawl just before 5pm yesterday.

Police investigations into both the Chelsea and Mordialloc incidents are ongoing.