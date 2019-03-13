Braybrook bashing: Man in critical condition after assault overnight

A man has been left in a critical condition after an assault in Melbourne’s west overnight.

Police say a man was assaulted and left unconscious by a number of unknown offenders on South Road about 7.30pm.

Paramedics arrived and treated the man in his 30s for injuries to the upper body.

Ambulance Victoria confirm the man was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au