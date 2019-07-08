Brazen car theft in Reservoir: Vehicle stolen while owner stood two metres away

A Melbourne woman has had her car stolen in a brazen theft while she was standing beside the vehicle.

Maria was leaving her son’s house on Royal Parade, Reservoir at around 7.30pm last night, when she realised she had forgotten her hat.

She called her son and got out of the car to wait for him to bring it to her when the thief struck.

“I was just waiting there two metres away from my car and I saw this guy get in and take off,” she told 3AW’s Tony Jones.

Maria’s bag containing her bank cards, almost $300 in cash, and her house keys, was in the car.

“It’s just devastating. I’m still in shock,” she said.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to me.”

The stolen vehicle is a charcoal grey Mazda 3 with the number plate ‘YCZ 595’.

Anyone who spots the stolen car is urged to contact Victoria Police on 131 444.

