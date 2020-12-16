3AW
LATEST | Attorney-General Jill Hennessy resigns from ministry

6 hours ago
3AW News
Attorney-General Jill Hennessy has announced she is quitting the state government’s ministry in a shock move.

In a statement this afternoon, she said the tough year had prompted many to “think about their lives”.

She will continue as Altona MP.

“Political life can be hard on families,” the statement read.

“Mine is at a stage where they need more of me and even more importantly, I need more of them.

“Like everyone managing the collision between work and family life, sometimes something has to give, at least for a little while.

“I do so for no other reason than to be more involved in the lives of my two daughters as they move through the last years of high school.”

She says she will re-contest the seat in the next election.

 

