VIDEO: Ross and John narrate as scary Spencer St fire breaks out live on air

Several levels of balconies were set alight on a Spencer St apartment block this morning.

The fire broke out opposite Southern Cross Station about 5.45am in full sight from the 3AW Breakfast studio.

The MFB has since revealed the balconies were covered with combustible cladding.

It took about 30 minutes for dozens of firefighters to bring the fire under control.

Paramedics only treated one person — a man aged in his 20s with inhalation who was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.

Spencer Street is closed in both directions between Bourke Street and Little Bourke Street.

More to come…

BREAKING | As narrated live on air by @RossAndJohn, several levels of balconies alight on a Spencer St apartment block, opposite Southern Cross. pic.twitter.com/Pu5VUDcEYz — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) February 3, 2019

#BREAKING – Scorcher has sent us vision of the Spencer St fire. pic.twitter.com/nB2xmlpEcj — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) February 3, 2019