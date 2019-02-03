3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

VIDEO: Ross and John narrate as scary Spencer St fire breaks out live on air

5 hours ago
Ross and John

Several levels of balconies were set alight on a Spencer St apartment block this morning.

The fire broke out opposite Southern Cross Station about 5.45am in full sight from the 3AW Breakfast studio.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John narrate the drama in front of them

The MFB has since revealed the balconies were covered with combustible cladding.

It took about 30 minutes for dozens of firefighters to bring the fire under control.

Paramedics only treated one person — a man aged in his 20s with inhalation who was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.

Spencer Street is closed in both directions between Bourke Street and Little Bourke Street.

More to come…

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332