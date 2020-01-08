3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Iran launches missile barrage on..

Iran launches missile barrage on base housing American forces

2 hours ago
MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS

Iran has launched a missile barrage on an airbase housing United States forces in Iraq.

Iranian State television says the attack is in response to the US strike which killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

It’s unclear at this stage if any Australian troops were housed there.

Scott Morrison said the government was monitoring the situation closely.

President Donald Trump says now is not the right time to withdraw from Iraq, claiming it would give Iran even more influence in the region.

“I think we’ve done a fantastic job,” he said.

“But eventually we want to be able to let Iraq run its own affairs and that’s very important.

“At some point we want to get out, but this isn’t the right point.”

MACQUARIE NATIONAL NEWS
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.