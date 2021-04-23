Perth plunged into three-day lockdown from midnight

Perth will go into a mandatory three-day lockdown from midnight tonight after a fourth case of transmission was detected from WA’s hotel quarantine system.

The Victorian man in his 50s, who was infected at the Mercure hotel, was in Perth for five days in the community while possibly infectious.

He is now isolating in Melbourne.

The man stayed with a friend in Kardinya, who has today returned a positive test result to a rapid serology test.

The areas the man visited include Kings Park, Northbridge and St Catherine’s College

A full list of possible infection sites will be released this afternoon.

During the three-day lockdown, people will only be able to leave home for work, shopping for essential items, medical and healthcare needs and exercise.

From 6pm tonight (Perth time) masks will be mandatory.

Anzac Day dawn services have also been cancelled in Perth.

No crowds will be permitted to attend the Fremantle versus North Melbourne game on Saturday night.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)