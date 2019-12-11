Moorabbin plane crash: Pilot rescued from wreckage with serious injuries

A pilot has been rescued from the wreckage of his plane after it crashed at Moorabbin Airport this morning.

The training aircraft crashed shortly before 10am.

The pilot was trapped for about 30mins as emergency crews tried to remove him.

Once rescued, the pilot was treated by paramedics for head and lower body injuries.

He has been taken to The Alfred hospital by road in a serious condition.

#BREAKING: Plane crash at Moorabbin Airport. Emergency crews attempting to rescue pilot.

More to come. #9News pic.twitter.com/cIcl1IDS7F — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) December 11, 2019

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.