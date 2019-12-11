3AW
Moorabbin plane crash: Pilot rescued from wreckage with serious injuries

2 hours ago
Macquarie National News

A pilot has been rescued from the wreckage of his plane after it crashed at Moorabbin Airport this morning.

The training aircraft crashed shortly before 10am.

The pilot was trapped for about 30mins as emergency crews tried to remove him.

Once rescued, the pilot was treated by paramedics for head and lower body injuries.

He has been taken to The Alfred hospital by road in a serious condition.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

