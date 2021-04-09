3AW
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dead at 99

4 hours ago
Article image for Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, dead at 99

Prince Philip has died at age 99 at Windsor Castle.

In a statement released by the Royal Family, it is said Prince Philip’s death was peaceful.

Prince Philip had spent some time in London’s King Edward VII hospital, after being admitted under ‘precautionary measures’.

He was discharged on March 16.

Image: Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

