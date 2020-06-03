Breaking: Suspect identified over disappearance of Madeleine McCann

A German prisoner has been identified by British police as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

The 43-year-old German man, who’s already serving time, had been travelling around Portugal in a camper van when the three-year-old vanished.

Madeleine would now be aged 16.

Some German reports say the suspect is a paedophile who has been convicted of sexual abuse against children.

A phone number stands as key piece of information.

The number (+351 916 510 683) was called by the suspect for 30 minutes about one hour before Madeleine’s disappearance.

As part of their investigation, British police have taken the unusual step of releasing the phone number to the public, asking people in Germany and Portugal if anyone recognised it.

UK Correspondent Gavin Gray told Ross and John that police believe the recipient of the phone call could shed light on the motive of Madeleine’s disappearance.

“If she was abducted, eas this phone call in some way … linked to her disappearance?

“Was she abducted to order?

“Was, in some way, this little girl, trafficked? That has always been a fear that so many have had about her disappearance.”

