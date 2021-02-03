BREAKING: Victorian restrictions change immediately following positive COVID-19 case

An Australian Open hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne has tested positive to COVID-19 which has sparked immediate action from the Victorian Government.

Several exposure sites have been listed as a result.

Masks are now mandatory again in all inside settings, with all pre-New Year’s Eve restrictions again in place.

You can have no more than 15 people in your home per day.

The 75 per cent ‘return to work’ cap in both public and private sectors scheduled for Monday will be paused and the current cap of 50 per cent will remain in place.

Daniel Andrews held a snap press conference at 10.30pm on Wednesday night to explain the news.

The following places have been listed as possible exposure sites.

Anybody who visited these places, at these times, must isolate immediately and get tested.