NEW RESTRICTIONS: Victoria’s COVID-19 rules have changed following a positive case

An Australian Open hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne has tested positive to COVID-19 which has sparked immediate action from the Victorian Government.

Fourteen exposure sites have been listed as a result.

Scroll down for the full list of exposure sites.

Anyone who was at one of the exposure sites during the risk period must get tested for COVID-19 and must self-isolate for 14 days, even if they return a negative test result.

Masks are now mandatory again in all inside settings, with all pre-New Year’s Eve restrictions again in place.

You can have no more than 15 people in your home per day.

The 75 per cent ‘return to work’ cap in both public and private sectors scheduled for Monday will be paused and the current cap of 50 per cent will remain in place.

Daniel Andrews held a snap press conference at 10.30pm on Wednesday night to explain the news.

The positive case has thrown the Australian Open in doubt.

Up to 600 Australian Open players and officials are now considered casual contacts and must isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Many players left hotel quarantine on January 28 or 29.

The worker who tested positive returned a negative result on January 29, his last day of work at the Grand Hyatt, but then developed symptoms and tested positive on February 3.

Today reporter Christine Ahern says it’s a “scramble” to find out who the worker got the virus from.

“I can’t tell you if they’re out in the community, we just don’t know,” she told Ross and Russel.

Anybody who visited these places, at these times, must get tested and isolate for 14 days: